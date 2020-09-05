An effort is underway to improve access to the society's home

WEST BLOOMFIELD — In September 2018 an open house and one-night exhibit featuring the schools of West Bloomfield drew a big turnout at the West Bloomfield Historical Society.

Former students, including several educated in one-room schools, joined the informal “reunion.” However, some of the seniors and younger individuals with mobility issues needed help entering the building.

But soon, access to the Historical Society will become easier.

“We have been discussing for a couple of years that a ramp has become a necessity,” said WBHS President Mike Borgeest.

Onsite public programs and events at the Historical Society are well attended — in 2019 drawing nearly 600 attendees from Ontario County and beyond. Borgeest himself offered a demonstration on the history of Windsor chairs and how they are made. Peter Wisbey’s overview of the establishment of the Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford packed the house.

But in 2020, like many area nonprofits, the society closed its doors. Programs were postponed and the society’s primary fundraiser, a community yard sale with a large regional following, also had to be canceled.

That also meant funding an accessibility ramp and related site work remained on hold.

“It was important to find an alternative way to raise funds for these needs and ensure we serve the entire community,” said society Vice President Scott Storke.

The group is now inviting contributions to a “History for All 2020” fund drive through Sept. 30 and Storke will match the first $1,500 in gifts. As the nation recently marked the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the society is committed to making its 186-year-old building accessible to all, including seniors, persons with disabilities, and those recovering from surgery or injuries.

For Ann Sackett Stonewell, the addition of a ramp will be a welcome improvement. A volunteer and member of the society since its establishment in 1983, her West Bloomfield roots run deep. She grew up in an historic house on Routes 5 and 20, attended the old Union School on Route 65, and enjoys the society’s programs. But a few steps at the building’s entrance make it challenging for Stonewell and others to take part in historical society programs.

Those interested in genealogy will also benefit from improved building access. Family genealogists often contact Town Historian Pat Talley, who also serves as historian to WBHS, to conduct research for people tracing their family’s roots to the town. In the last year she responded to 50 such inquiries. Talley sometimes brings them to the society’s headquarters for a look around and to see items related to their family’s history.

Seeking a new charter

Society Treasurer Suzanne Washburn said there is some urgency to complete the ramp in the coming months.

The nonprofit society operates under a New York state provisional charter, due to expire in 2021. Accessibility improvements are critical to the charter’s renewal.

The society’s nonprofit status and the New York State Regents charter are closely tied, said Washburn.

“The provisional charter, renewable every five years, enables us to maintain a collection and offer education to the public,” Washburn said. “The permanent or ‘absolute’ charter is the next step for us. It will affirm that we are using best practices in serving our audiences and managing the collection.”

From church to Historical Society

Historical societies are often housed in older buildings, adapted for a new purpose.

WBHS’s 19th-century building at 8996 Routes 5 and 20 originally was a house of worship — built as a congregational church in 1834. It changed ownership and denominations in 1866 when it was purchased by the trustees of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Society.

WBHS acquired it in 1991 and it has been extensively renovated since changing hands.

The group painted the exterior and interior, updated the building’s wiring, added plexiglass protection to the rare stained glass windows, installed heat, running water, and other amenities over the years, paying for improvements with donations of labor and funds, and the society’s annual fundraiser, its July yard sale.

Other additions include a new rear entrance. Inside, display cases exhibit items from the area’s earliest households, farms, and businesses, as well as those related to education, religious life, and Scouting. Many artifacts and photographs tell the stories of the town’s ordinary citizens and famous residents.

The work ahead

Work on the ramp on the west side of the building will begin this fall.

“We have several hurdles,” said Borgeest. “First, is the aesthetic with our 1800s building — it has a beautiful symmetrical front facade. Our building committee has been measuring and calculating the best location and design for the ramp. The ramp, of course, has some very specific criteria to meet ADA code. The society’s building committee has just recently met onsite wearing masks and social distancing with local code enforcement. We have a verbal agreement as to the ramp location and design.”

A formal build application will be submitted.

“We will be pouring a concrete pad on the existing porch foundation and a landing pad out at the side of the driveway,” said Borgeest.

That first stage includes relocating a large lilac bush donated in the memory of Sandy Schlenker, former town historian and author of local history books, who established and supported the West Bloomfield Historical Society.

Besides having to forgo the society's yard sale, which annually nets about $3,500, the pandemic has caused a significant rise in the cost of lumber.

“At that juncture we will re-evaluate the cost of wood versus purchasing a used aluminum ramp,” said Borgeest. “We anticipate our own building committee will perform most of the work.”

Committee members include Scott Storke, Jack Ferman, Todd Campbell, Dick Twardokus, and Borgeest.

“Jim Schlenker, Sandy’s son, has agreed in helping in the bush replanting as he has the expertise,” said Borgeest.

Others are also stepping up to meet other needs. Borgeest is building a new sign that will announce events. Talley is funding water system improvements beneficial during winter months when the building is unheated.

“Our members and friends are really stretching their giving this year,” said Borgeest.

WBHS anticipates resuming full access and programs beginning April 2021.

“We are confident the ramp will be up and functioning with that first program,” said Borgeest.