Dean's List

Ian Thompson, of Farmington; Eliza Maher, of Geneva; Jacob Ciolek, of Honeoye; Aurora Hager and Liberty Hager, of Palmyra; and Rebecca Lehman, of Stanley, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Graduations

Nathan Barott, of Canandaigua, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in biology, magna cum laude, from Cornell University in Ithaca.

Justin Rolfe, of Canandaigua, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in history from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.