The path used to be part of the Lehigh Valley Railroad's old flagship passenger line

We set out this week for the Black Diamond Trail — a 8.5-mile rail trail above Cayuga Lake. Rosie was ready for a good long nap afterwards. But she was happy to make a few new friends of fellow canines! This path was once part of the old flagship passenger line of the Lehigh Valley Railroad known as the Black Diamond Express. The luxury line ran from New York to Buffalo from 1896 until 1959. Now, it’s a scenic, wooded trail with bridges, waterfalls and a gorgeous gorge.

You might remember earlier this summer we trekked the Manchester Gateway Trail, home to the bygone Manchester Yard of the Lehigh Valley. So it was time to explore this path with its shared heritage of railroad days through the Finger Lakes.

This trail is easy-walking and kid-friendly, and dogs are welcome on a leash. We parked in Cass Park in Trumansburg, on Turtle Lane (Rosie approved). While you are there, check out the Ithaca Children's Garden that shares this parking lot!

Find out more at GoFingerLakes (https://www.gofingerlakes.org/locations/black-diamond-trail/)