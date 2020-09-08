Webster’s Salt Road bridge over Four Mile Creek is open to traffic.

The reconstructed structure incorporates repurposed precast concrete deck panels from the former Tappan Zee Bridge over the Hudson River, saving more than $100,000 in material costs.

The new steel and concrete bridge, completed by the Monroe County Department of Transportation’s team of C&S Engineers and C.P. Ward, features two 11-foot travel lanes and widened 6-foot shoulders on both sides to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

The $900,000 project replaces an open steel grate bridge originally constructed in 1952. Design of the new bridge started in 2018 after routine inspections revealed the existing span was nearing the end of its useful life.

Demolition of the old bridge and construction of the new structure started in May. Approximately 1,000 vehicles travel over the bridge each day.

In 2018, the state Thruway Authority made 135, 50-foot long deck panels from the Tappan Zee Bridge available to New York’s municipalities free of charge. Monroe County obtained 31 of the 10-year-old panels; this was the first project in western New York to utilize them. The county has enough panel pieces to complete an additional eight to 10 future bridge reconstruction projects.

The Salt Road bridge project was featured in the September 2020 issue of the Institute of Transportation Engineers Journal.