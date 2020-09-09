If they report more than 100 positive COVID-19, colleges could have to transition to remote learning

Colleges across New York state are now required to report to the state when they have 100 positive COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health was to issue that regulation Tuesday and those schools could have to transition to remote learning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

This news comes after K-12 schools were told they had to submit a "COVID report card" where the school has to provide daily updates on who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The data can be accessed through a new dashboard — at http://covid19tracker.health.ny.gov/ — starting Wednesday.

Last week, SUNY also released its own dashboard — at https://www.suny.edu/covid19-tracker/ — letting students, their families and the public see the numbers and understand the current situation at SUNY schools.

SUNY Oneonta announced Thursday it will send all on-campus students home and cease in-person classes and activities for the rest of the fall semester, four days after the campus began a two-week quarantine period to stop the spread of the coronavirus,

By Thursday, more than 350 students had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the college. As of Monday night, a total of 651 SUNY Oneonta students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the fall semester.

"While this is sudden news and something no one wanted," SUNY Oneonta president Barbara Jean Morris said in a statement Thursday, "the risk to our campus and Oneonta community is too great."

On Sunday, State University of New York officials quickly shut down in-person learning at the Oneonta campus, the first college in the state to do so, after 105 students tested positive since students began moving in Aug. 17.

Students in isolation or quarantine will remain on campus until they are cleared by the department of health.

Recently, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration laid out closure thresholds for higher-education institutions, requiring them to shut down in-person classes and switch to remote learning for at least two weeks if a college has more than 100 positive COVID-19 cases within two weeks or has 5% of the on-campus population test positive.

Resident students will be allowed to remain on campus while in-person classes are shut down, but dining halls will be takeout only.

Cuomo last month said he believes the situation at colleges will act as a "canary in the coalmine" when K-12 schools reopen in September.

It speaks to the need for school districts to have "the right (reopening) plan in place," Cuomo said.

"I think what we are seeing in colleges, we're going to see in the K-12 setting when those schools start to reopen," Cuomo said on the conference call in August.

Starting Tuesday, school districts statewide now are required to give the Department of Health daily updates on who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Includes reporting from New York State Team, USA TODAY Network