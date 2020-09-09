A digital report card will be available to accessed

Students won't be the only ones getting a report card this year — the state will be handing them out to schools as well.

The state Department of Health will track how well districts are doing in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the classroom.

The digital report card will track every K-12 school in the state and you will be able to access at schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said if there's a cluster in a school, the state will take action.