Dear Mr. President:

In justifying your recent executive order that ordered a payroll tax holiday for the last four months of 2020, you said it would help struggling families due to the pandemic. Really? Who needs help more, the tens of millions of unemployed or the people with jobs, who benefit from the payroll tax holiday?

Your executive action seems to have another more devious motive: to defund Social Security. Your actions speak louder than your words and are much more indicative of your intent. Your Aug. 12 press briefing showed this when you said, if re-elected, you would forgive repayment of the payroll taxes in 2021 and make elimination of payroll taxes permanent. Since you made this a pandemic-related action … why did you not make provisions to reinstate payroll taxes in 2021 or beyond when the pandemic has subsided?

Your previous claims that you wouldn’t touch Social Security are now a false promise since your action would not only touch Social Security, but will cut the legs out from under it. You did all this while claiming you aren’t touching Social Security. I can recognize a false narrative when I hear one and that’s a colossal one, akin to making “Mexico pay for the wall.” Do you remember that whopper?

Jeff Lindsay

Bloomfield