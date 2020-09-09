RIT researcher receives ELATES Fellowship

RIT engineering professor Iris Rivero is part of the 2020-21 class of the Executive Leadership in Academic Technology, Engineering and Science.

The national program, based at Drexel University in Philadelphia, prepares senior women faculty into leadership roles within their respective institutions. Rivero, department head of the industrial and systems engineering department in RIT’s Kate Gleason College of Engineering, is among 30 female professors from U.S. universities.

Participants are required to do a project with the provost of their institution or dean of their college department. Rivero will concentrate on improvements to the ISE department and engineering college’s K-12 outreach in an effort to recruit and retain a more diverse student body. She will seek more opportunities for faculty professional development, including increasing cross-college research collaborations, interdisciplinary course development and accessibility initiatives.

Webster resident joins American Portfolios

Daniel Aspenleiter, of Webster, recently affiliated with American Portfolios Advisers Inc. as an investment adviser representative and with American Portfolios Financial Services as a registered representative.

His office, Finger Lakes Investments Corp. in Pittsford, NY, is a registered branch of APFS. Aspenleiter has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, and holds his series 24, 65, 6 and 7 securities licenses.

He achieved his certified financial planner designation in 2008, and is licensed to offer life, LTC and disability insurance products. Prior to joining American Portfolios, Aspenleiter was affiliated with Cadaret Grant.