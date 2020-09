Webster resident joins American Portfolios

Daniel Aspenleiter, of Webster, recently affiliated with American Portfolios Advisers Inc. as an investment adviser representative and with American Portfolios Financial Services as a registered representative.

His office, Finger Lakes Investments Corp. in Pittsford, NY, is a registered branch of APFS. Aspenleiter has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, and holds his series 24, 65, 6 and 7 securities licenses.

He achieved his certified financial planner designation in 2008, and is licensed to offer life, LTC and disability insurance products. Prior to joining American Portfolios, Aspenleiter was affiliated with Cadaret Grant.