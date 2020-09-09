The gathering was the first since news broke of Rochester police chief's retirement announcement

ROCHESTER — The seventh night of protests over the death of Daniel Prude ended peacefully Tuesday night.

The Unity Ride of Silence rolled through Rochester earlier Tuesday night, beginning at Bull's Head Plaza and continuing past the location on Jefferson Avenue where the March 23 encounter between Rochester police and Prude took place. He died a week later.

The bike ride was organized by SAVE ROCHESTER-BLM in an effort to bring awareness in a different way. Free the People Roc organized a protest and march that began at the same place on Jefferson Avenue.

Speakers addressed the crowd of protesters before the painting of a mural began.

Speakers then addressed the crowd again before kicking off the march to the Public Safety Building, where the word "murderer" was painted on the street outside.

One of several chants heard Tuesday nights was, "La'Ron left, now Lovely's next," in reference to RPD Chief La'Ron Singletary's announcement that he will be retiring this month. Protesters had called for his resignation, as well as Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren's.

"These things don't happen because people are being good people, or because they think it's the right thing to do," organizer Ashley Gantt said. "These things are happening because of you, because of people power, because we're out here every night putting our foot to their necks."

After about an hour, protesters left the Public Safety Building and marched to City Hall, where speakers continued to address the crowd and "resign" was painted on the street.

Organizers announced the end of the protest just after midnight.