The New York Times editorial staff invited U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, to submit a guest essay to elaborate on his viewpoint that America’s military should help restore order when local and state governments are unable or unwilling to stop the continuing mayhem in the aftermath of the alleged killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer. After submitting the essay the Times asked him to write, the newspaper’s editors acknowledged that “Senator Cotton and his staff cooperated fully in our editing process.” On June 3, Cotton’s essay was published. The Times headlined the essay “Send in the Troops.”

Dozens of Times journalists opined that Cotton’s article should not have been published. Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize recipient for The 1619 Project that examines slavery’s legacy in our nation, tweeted: “I’ll probably get in trouble for this, but to not say something would be immoral. As a Black woman, as a journalist, I am deeply ashamed that we ran this.”

Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger and editorial page editor James Bennet initially defended the essay’s publication. Bennet wrote, “Debating influential ideas openly, rather than letting them go unchallenged, is far more likely to help society reach the right answers.”

But the pressure mounted. Top editors apologized to Times staff who were offended by Cotton’s essay. Bennet lost his job. The Times advised its readers that “the tone of the essay in places is needlessly harsh and falls short of the thoughtful approaches that advances useful debate … The assertion that police officers ‘bore the brunt’ of the violence is an overstatement … the published piece presents as facts assertions about the role of ‘cadres of left-wing radicals like antifa’; in fact, those allegations have not been substantiated and have been widely questioned.”

Excerpts from Cotton’s essay: “This week, rioters have plunged many American cities into anarchy, recalling the widespread violence of the 1960s. New York City suffered the worst of the riots, as Mayor Bill de Blasio stood by while midtown Manhattan descended into lawlessness. Bands of looters roved the streets, smashing and emptying hundreds of businesses.

“Outnumbered police officers, encumbered by feckless politicians, bore the brunt of the violence in New York state, rioters ran over officers with cars on at least three occasions. In Las Vegas, an officer is in grave condition after being shot in the head by a rioter. In St. Louis, four police officers were shot as they attempted to disperse a mob throwing bricks and dumping gasoline; in a separate incident, a 77-year-old retired police captain was shot to death as he tried to stop looters from ransacking a pawnshop.

“Some elites have excused this orgy of violence in the spirit of radical chic, calling it an understandable response to the wrongful death of George Floyd … but the rioting has nothing to do with George Floyd, whose bereaved relatives have condemned violence. On the contrary, nihilist criminals are simply out for loot and the thrill of destruction, with cadres of left-wing radicals like antifa infiltrating protest marches to exploit Floyd’s death for their own anarchic purposes. These rioters, if not subdued, not only will destroy the livelihoods of law-abiding citizens, but will also take more innocent lives.

“One thing above all else will restore order to our streets: an overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers. But local law enforcement in some cities desperately needs backup, while delusional politicians in other cities refuse to do what’s necessary to uphold the rule of law.”

Cotton’s essay also pointed out that “a majority who seek to protest peacefully shouldn’t be confused with bands of miscreants.”

Cotton discussed how in the mid-20th century, presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson deployed the military to control mobs that tried to prevent public school racial integration or threatened innocent lives and property. In Cotton’s own state, when Gov. Orval Faubus, described by Cotton as “a racist Democrat,” mobilized the Arkansas National Guard in 1957 to prevent Black students from entering a Little Rock high school, President Eisenhower federalized the Guard and called in the 101st Airborne to enforce a U.S. Supreme Court decision that prohibited racial segregation of the schools. Eisenhower explained that if he had not done this, his inaction “would be tantamount to acquiescence in anarchy.”

A recent poll indicates that 58% of registered voters, including nearly half of Democrats and 37% of African Americans, would support calling in the military to help maintain public order and safety during the current crisis.

President Donald Trump has talked about using the military for this purpose, but so far he has refrained from doing so, except to protect federal property. Even Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, usually a staunch Trump supporter, criticized Trump for his hesitation to use the military and other federal agencies to help stop the mayhem.

For the most part, I agree with the viewpoints expressed in Cotton’s essay. In the months since its publication, the mayhem described by Cotton has intensified. Trump should “send in the troops” to help resolve these problems, as he initially pledged to do, if local governments remain unable or unwilling to restore order — even when mayors don’t want federal intervention. I also support a bipartisan bill in Congress that would halt federal funds to cities that plan to defund or disband their police departments.

But even if I had disagreed with Cotton’s opinion, I would still have expected the NYT to adhere to the maxim, “I disagree with what you say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.” The justification offered by the NYT for claiming Cotton’s essay should not have been published are flimsy and unpersuasive.

