Lexi Morales, a 2012 Newark High School graduate, is the new secretary at Lincoln School.

Morales filled the vacancy created by Rebecca Briggs’ resignation. On the job for a few months, she is delighted to be at a job where she works with children.

The Newark native and 2012 NTA Scholarship winner initially planned to be a teacher, but later changed her major at St. Bonaventure University from education to sociology. She enjoyed this change, but realized it was not the best career fit. So, she started working in the medical field.

Before coming to Lincoln School, Morales worked at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital as a surgery scheduler, was a patient registration representative at Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua and its Urgent Care Center in Newark, and worked as a personnel assistant for a physical therapist’s practice in Canandaigua.

“Lexi is a fantastic addition to Lincoln School,’’ Principal John Ginter said. “She has a positive attitude and will make great connections with our students. Having attended Lincoln School as a child and being a Newark High School graduate, Lexi truly embodies our district’s core values and beliefs.”