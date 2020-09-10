The following births occurred in August 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Clifton Springs: Gilienne Roher and Daryl Davis, a girl, Ava Rose Roher Davis, Aug. 14, 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Clyde: Kimberly Hutcherson and Dakota Fesmire, a boy, Levi Brayden Edward Fesmire, Aug. 14, 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces; Heather and Chad Ace, a boy, Callahan Michael Ace, Aug. 18, 8 pounds, 0.9 ounces; and Mackenzie Chadwick and Timothy Davis, a boy, Remington Flyod Davis, Aug. 31, 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Fulton: Courtney Keville and Kyle Erb, a boy, Colt Anthony Erb, Aug. 24, 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Geneva: Taylor Mussaw, a girl, Isabella Grace Mussaw, Aug. 6, 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces; Hope and Dennis Hendrix, a girl, Dallas Anne Marie Hendrix, Aug. 19, 7 pounds, 11 ounces; and Maria Mendoza Mora and Jose Mozqueda Renteria, a boy, Jose Alfonso Mozqueda Mendoza, Aug. 23, 6 pounds, 14.1 ounces.

Lyons: Morgen Calabrese and Chad Lewis, a boy, Ryder Wade Lewis, Aug. 8, 8 pounds, 2 ounces; Jessica Desius and Contrell Parker, a girl, Chy’Relle Jenise Parker, Aug. 12, 6 pounds, 11 ounces; Ashley and Ryan Smith, a boy, Abel Bryant Smith, Aug. 12, 8 pounds, 11 ounces; Elizabeth VanNorman, a girl, Guinevere Rose VanNorman, Aug. 11, 6 pounds, 3.2 ounces; Mary and Eric VanHanehan, a girl, Charlotte Rae VanHanehan, Aug. 18, 7 pounds, 10 ounces; and Jacquelyn Debout and Michael Hutchings, a boy, Carsyn Micheal Hutchings, Aug. 22, 8 pounds, 9.4 ounces.

Marion: Leann and Jonathan Sirkin, a boy, Ryker Mark Christopher Sirkin, Aug. 17, 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Naples: BreAnna Polmanteer and Sidney Patterson, a girl, Clara Edith-Rose Patterson, Aug. 21, 8 pounds, 0.6 ounces.

Newark: Danielle Hughes and Corey Schenck, a girl, Elizabeth Lyn Marie Schenck, Aug. 1, 6 pounds, 7 ounces; Amber Collins and Rodney Perry, a boy, Austin Paul Syrenius Perry, Aug. 4, 7 pounds, 14 ounces; Gabrielle Demitry and Michael LoBrutto, a boy, Jayden Michael LoBrutto, Aug. 15, 7 pounds, 8.8 ounces; Halle Swan and Seth Brant, a girl, Autumn Kirsten Brant, Aug. 20, 5 pounds, 15.9 ounces; Sierrah Marlow and Caleb Gokey, a girl, Blaire Aspen Gokey, Aug. 26, 7 pounds, 11 ounces; and Christa and Ethan Toulson, a boy, Ezra John Toulson, Aug. 29, 8 pounds, 9.7 ounces.

North Rose: Brielle LaBounty, a boy, Linkin James LaBounty, Aug. 1, 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Palmyra: Ashley Compton, a boy, Alexander Gary Compton, Aug. 5, 7 pounds, 4 ounces; and Alicia Thompson and Christopher LaPoint, a boy, Liam Alexander LaPoint, Aug. 27, 8 pounds, 3.8 ounces.

Romulus: Shyanne Bennett, a boy, Andrew Kenneth Bennett, Aug. 6, 6 pounds, 14.2 ounces; and Meara Shaffer and Damien Williams-Hennigan, a girl, Layla Ann Hennigan, Aug. 19, 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces.

Savannah: Sarah Morgan and Michael Caldwell, a girl, Olivia Jo Caldwell, Aug. 28, 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Sodus: Ashley Iddings-Deon and Addam Deon, a girl, Dekoda Huntleigh Iddings-Deon, Aug. 16, 6 pounds, 13.9 ounces; Kirsten Gay, a boy, Amilous James Moody, Aug. 17, 7 pounds, 3 ounces; Lisa Burgess, a girl, Riley Kathleen Burgess, Aug. 22, 6 pounds, 0.3 ounces; and Timmie Slater, a boy, Thane Michael Lee Slater, Aug. 25, 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces.

Waterloo: Catelan Vankirk and Chad Hoff, a girl, Everly Rae Hoff, Aug. 17, 6 pounds, 2.2 ounces; Bailey and Josh Davis, Aug. 20, Beau Wyatt Davis, Aug. 20, 6 pounds, 9.3 ounces; and Veronica and Jeffrey Arno, a girl, Gabriella Marie Arno, Aug. 23, 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Williamson: Ember Petty and Ryan Tellier, a boy, Braxtyn E. Tellier, Aug. 14, 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Wolcott: Constance and David Whyte, a boy, Ashton Valentine Whyte, Aug. 8, 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces; Colene Herzig and Albert Huntington III, a boy, Waylon Lee Huntington, Aug. 10, 7 pounds, 5.1 ounces; and Nikki Webber and Jeffrey Kellam, a boy, Kolton Jame Kellam, Aug. 31, 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

The hospital added the following birth for July 9, 2020: Shelly Ippolito and Corey Perez, a boy, Dante Guy Louis Perez, 8 pounds, 11.7 ounces.