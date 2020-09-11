An arrest has been made in the 1984 slaying of a 14-year-old

ROCHESTER — For 35 years, Marlene Jerome worked with different Rochester police investigators, witnessing their commitment as they tried to find the man who raped and fatally beat her 14-year-old daughter on Thanksgiving Day of 1984.

This week, in what is the first Monroe County criminal case to use "familial DNA," police arrested a Florida man and charged him with second-degree murder in the homicide of Wendy Jerome, whose body was found in an alcove of Schools 33 and 11 near Webster Avenue. Timothy Williams, now 56, lived in the same neighborhood in Rochester in 1984.

Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said that Williams, who was 20 when Wendy was killed, moved to Florida a short time after the brutal slaying. Williams, who is currently not employed, has reportedly visited Rochester several times in the past 35 years, he said.

"He did not know the victim, nor did the victim's family know him," Umbrino said, adding that the department is investigating whether Williams has been linked to any other cold cases. To date, he said, he was not.

At a news conference Friday, Marlene Jerome praised the many officers who have worked on her daughter's case. "Since day one they have been by my side and kept contact with me."

Umbrino spoke of tears shed Thursday as officers shared news of the arrest with Marlene Jerome in her home. His voice cracked as he turned to Marlene Jerome during the news conference and addressed her directly. "Marlene," he said. "I'm sorry it took so long, but we finally did it."

Marlene Jerome said she never thought she would "see this day and now it's here."

"I just wish my husband was alive to see this," she said. "He died in 2011. And I know he's up there, with her, smiling and saying it's over. It's finally over."

Familial DNA

This year, the state crime lab used DNA from the crime to see if it could develop a familial profile, which allows police to narrow a list of possible suspects. An earlier attempt to specifically connect DNA with profiles in a crime data base came up with no matches.

The familial DNA information provided a list of names as investigative leads, Umbrino said. That list was narrowed, and included Williams.

Police also now have a specific DNA match between crime scene evidence and Williams, Umbrino and Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said, though they did not say how they obtained Williams' DNA.

Williams was arrested at his home in Melbourne, Florida on Wednesday, Umbrino said. Authorities are in the process of extraditing Williams back to New York.

Assistant District Attorney Julie Hahn said she has worked on the cold case since 2011. She said she remembered when she was 11 years old and her mother told her about the homicide of the teen. That horrific story helped direct her career choice, Hahn said.

"I decided I wanted to be an attorney that gives a voice to the victims of crime," she said.

Thanksgiving 1984 disappearance

Wendy Jerome left a friend's house the evening of Thanksgiving 1984, but never reached home. Her body was found hours later in an alcove of Schools 33 and 11 near Webster Avenue.

"Wendy was fully dressed, her pants were undone, and she had a coat covering her face — her own coat," Sgt. Gus Venosa, one of the current lead investigators on the case, said in a January interview of the discovery of the teenager's body.

Investigators pressed state officials to run the familial DNA test, growing aggravated when there seemed to be delays,

"It's a long shot that there is (a relative) in the system," Rochester Police Investigator John Brennan, who worked with Venosa on the case, said in January. "But obviously we want a chance."

In January, after inquiries from the Democrat and Chronicle and WHEC-TV (News 10NBC) about the status of the case, state officials told the police that the testing will be done within the next six months.

The DNA sample was one of the first submitted to the state after the crime lab began familial comparisons in 2017. However, lab officials told the police that the sample did not meet the testing requirements. In April 2019 police submitted a sample that the state said it could test.

Wendy Jerome's homicide was also the focus of a 2012 Democrat and Chronicle series about unsolved cold cases. In that story, Marlene Jerome recalled how her daughter went to her friend's home on Alexis Street — a few blocks from the Jerome household — on Nov. 22, 1984.

"She left about 7 p.m. and she had a curfew, 8 p.m.," Marlene remembered. "About 8 p.m. I woke up and came running down the stairs: 'Where's Wendy?' I knew something was wrong."

They called the home of Wendy's friend, but she had left there. Hours later the family heard from police that Wendy's body had been found in the schoolyard by a man who was walking by.

Includes reporting from staff writer Will Cleveland