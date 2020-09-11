The Hilton Central Schools Teachers Association presented its 2020 Teacher of the Year Award at the annual staff convocation, which was held virtually this year.

All HCSTA 2019-20 members and retirees are being recognized for their accolades and perseverance during distance learning.

“The honorees this year possess those attributes of compassion, creativity, flexibility, resourcefulness, tenacity and also that of being a trusted support to parents and students,” said Debbie Montrallo, Teacher of the Year chairperson. “In these unprecedented times, our candidates wear many hats, that of an educator, a confidant, a coach, a counselor and a friend.”

The Teacher of the Year Committee normally screens nominees and reviews letters of recommendation before selecting the recipient. This year, testimonies expressed how Hilton’s teachers were consistently accessible to students and parents, and went above and beyond in their duties.