An opening event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

FARMINGTON — Lyons National Bank has officially opened its Farmington office, the bank’s 16th location and third in Ontario County.

LNB officials are inviting the community to celebrate the new office Saturday.

“With our new full-service office, LNB is excited to better serve our Farmington customer base and provide banking services to even more residents and businesses throughout the area,” said Tom Kime, LNB president. “Only with the support of the community, our local business partners, and the town of Farmington was LNB able to make our new location possible.”

The opening event will feature free Scoops ice cream from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tours of the new branch, including the Historic Hathaway House and Community Room, which was designed to commemorate Farmington’s history and provide a meeting space for community groups and organizations.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to take advantage of limited-time specials available exclusively at the new branch and enter to win LNB’s weekly giveaways. The bank will be giving away one iPad Pro® and gift certificates to local businesses each week for 12 weeks, the length of the grand opening celebration.

The new office at 1423 Hathaway Drive is the original site of the Hathaway House. Over the past several months, LNB has worked closely with local businesses, descendants of the Hathaway family, the town of Farmington, and the local historian to restore the iconic structure and incorporate the rich history of the Hathaway family.

“It’s amazing to see such exceptional craftsmanship come together,” added Kime. “This bank is really unlike anything else. From the solid wood timber frames constructed by New Energy Works to the spanning historic murals produced by Ewing Graphics, we are really excited to showcase the work of Farmington’s local businesses.”

LNB will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. During lobby hours and on all tours, LNB will adhere to guidelines from the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services. For more information, visit BankwithLNB.com/Farmington.