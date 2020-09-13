Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Awards

Kendra Legters, of Bloomfield, received the President’s Award for 2019-20 at Midway University in Kentucky. This award goes to a graduate who demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership and service while maintaining a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Graduations

Cassie Collea, Victoria Elia and Zachary Shumaker, of Canandaigua; Christopher Kanpp, of Dundee; Samantha Benwitz, Aleta Everhart and Ashley Lacognato, of Farmington; Colleen Maney, of Geneva; Ellie Gorall, of Honeoye; Kaitlin O’Connor, of Middlesex; Avril King, of Naples; Charlotte Hedges, of Palmyra; Dallas Zebrowski, of Penn Yan; and Victoria Ivanova, Melissa Poppenberg and Kenneth Powell, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Fredonia.