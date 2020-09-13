FLTV recorded the private ceremony and will broadcast it on Monday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on channel 1304 on Spectrum cable

Due to the pandemic, the city of Canandaigua opted to forgo its annual procession and public ceremony to mark the 9/11 terrorist attacks and held a private, recorded ceremony instead.

Finger Lakes TV recorded the ceremony and will broadcast it on Monday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on channel 1304 on Spectrum cable. Finger Lakes TV will also stream it at the same times at fingerlakestv.org/live and post the recording to the city of Canandaigua's Facebook page.

The annual ceremony is held in partnership with the American Legion.