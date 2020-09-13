A Shortsville woman was ejected from her motorcycle Saturday on Route 15A in Canadice.

Motorcyclist in guarded condition after accident in Canadice

A Shortsville woman is listed in guarded condition Sunday at Strong Memorial Hospital after a motorcycle accident in Canadice. The accident took place Saturday at 1:19 p.m. on Route 15A.

According to Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies, Karen M. Mueller, 63, was headed north on Route 15A on her 2011 Harley Davidson when the motorcycle left the roadway and ejected her into a ditch. Mueller lost consciousness and sustained a fractured leg and head laceration.

It is unknown at this time what caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway. Mueller was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Richmond Ambulance. She was listed in guarded condition on Sunday.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies, Hemlock Fire Department and Richmond Ambulance responded to the scene south of Coykendall Hill Road.