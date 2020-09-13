Police said someone was walking through a vacant lot in the 300 block of Orchard Street around 2:50 p.m. Saturday when they found the body of a woman in her 20s.

Rochester Police are investigating an unattended death after a woman was found dead on Orchard Street.

Police said someone was walking through a vacant lot in the 300 block of Orchard Street around 2:50 p.m. Saturday when they found the body of a woman in her 20s.

The medical examiner’s office is working to confirm her identity and the cause of death. Capt. Frank Umbrino said it is being treated as an unattended death pending autopsy results.

The Major Crimes Unit was called to the scene "due to the circumstances under which she was found," Umbrino said.