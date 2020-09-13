Deputies reported finding cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and man's pockets.

A Lyons man was charged with cocaine following a traffic stop in the town of Lyons on Saturday. According to Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies, deputies stopped Gregory O. Parker, 57, at the intersection of Route 31 and Route 14 shortly after 6 p.m. for turning without a signal.

During the investigation, deputies reported finding cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside Parker’s vehicle and in his pockets. Parker was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and no turn signal.

Parker was taken to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for processing and released with appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear in Lyons Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.



