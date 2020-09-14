Lyons National Bank recently celebrated the grand opening of its Farmington office, the bank’s 16th location, third in Ontario County.

“With our new full-service office, LNB is excited to better serve our Farmington customer base and provide banking services to even more residents and businesses throughout the area,” President Tom Kime said. “Only with the support of the community, our local business partners and the town of Farmington was LNB able to make our new location possible.”

The grand opening featured free Scoops ice cream and tours of the new branch. The Historic Hathaway House and Community Room was designed to commemorate Farmington’s history while providing a meeting space for community groups and organizations.

LNB Farmington is located at the original site of the Hathaway House. Over the past several months, LNB worked with local businesses, descendants of the Hathaway family, the town and the local historian to restore this structure and incorporate the Hathaways’ history.

“It’s amazing to see such exceptional craftsmanship come together,” Kime said. “From the solid wood timber frames constructed by New Energy Works to the spanning historic murals produced by Ewing Graphics, we are really excited to showcase the work of Farmington’s local businesses.”

Visit bankwithlnb.com/farmington for information.