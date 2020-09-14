More than two million people will qualify for three weeks worth of lost wages assistance payments that cover the benefit weeks ending Aug. 2, 9, and 16.

Some new benefits for unemployed New Yorkers kick in this week.

Whether there is an additional payment depends on how fast the FEMA fund runs out.

To get this payment, most people already on unemployment don't have to do anything, but about 450,000 people will have to submit an additional certification confirming that their unemployment is COVID-19 related in order to qualify.

The Department of Labor is emailing everyone directly to let them know either way.