And Rosie almost got her head stuck in a bear barrel

It finally rained in the Bristol Hills. That was Sunday morning. If Rosie had not procrastinated — and done her column earlier in the week like I told her to — she could have enjoyed a nice sunny walk. But no, it was off in the rain we went, to explore this week’s trek: West Hill Preserve.

The 4.7-mile out-and-back trail runs through property owned by The Nature Conservancy. At the trailhead there’s a small parking area off Seman Road in Naples. We walked just a short way in, so watch for our return trip coming soon. It was beautiful, green and lush with a sweet aroma of fall forest. Rosie, of course, once again went sniffing around for a bear. Fortunately for both of us, we didn't meet up with one though these creatures are known to roam the Bristol Hills.

Speaking of bears, a friend stopped by our house this week before taking off for a camping trip in the Adirondacks. He showed us his bear barrel. It’s a bear-resistant canister for safely storing food. The state Department of Environmental Conservation requires all overnight campers, this time of year in the Eastern High Peaks Zone, to use the canisters for storing all food, food containers, garbage, and toiletries.

(As you can see in our photo, Rosie was quite intrigued and almost got her head stuck!)

The DEC says: “Though bears may be able to move canisters by swatting and rolling them, they are unable to gain access to the food inside. This teaches bears that they cannot receive food rewards from back country campers.”

If you are interested in learning more about this (I was!) check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/7225.html.

And more here about West Hill Preserve: https://bit.ly/33qLRmk.

NOTE: West Hill will be closed during deer rifle season, Nov. 19 to Dec. 11.

