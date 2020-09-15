Rochester Regional Health is expanding its Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing to the former Macy’s building at Skyview on the Ridge in Irondequoit.

“This is another important way to keep our community healthy,” said Eric Bieber, president and CEO. “This move is helping bring new life to Skyview on the Ridge and helping us build a nursing workforce that will serve our community for decades to come.”

The renovated space at Skyview on the Ridge enables the school to increase its student volumes and programs. Currently, the school offers day and evening classes for licensed practical nurses.

“Nurses are the backbone of health care and the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on their crucial role in caring for patients,” Bieber said. “The selflessness and compassion they display to anyone who needs their help set an example for all of us.”

Deborah Stamps, chief nursing education officer, said, “We need more nurses, and we need to make sure whoever wants to become one has a clear and easy path to receive the training and education they need to make this happen. An educated community improves health disparities — as we educate LPNs, they can educate family and friends and members of the network to make more informed health care decisions leading to a decrease in health disparities.”

The current Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing is located at the Wegman Center for Workforce Development on Portland Avenue. Other medical education programs will operate in that facility after the expansion is complete.