Wood Library, Canandaigua’s Equity and Diversity Task Force sponsor three-part series; talks also set for Wednesday and Thursday nights

The first of a three-part virtual discussion series on race and racism sponsored by Wood Library and the city of Canandaigua’s Equity and Diversity Task Force begins today at 7 p.m.

Sim Covington Jr., Kiyah Nayame and Ricky Price will open the series with “Race and Racism in Community and Mental Health” on Sept. 15.

“Race and Racism in Politics” with Khuram Hussain, Mary Lupien and Virgil Slade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and “Race and Racism in Media” with Mia Birdsong, Jessica Farrell, CaTyra Polland and Sejal Shah is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 17.

Inspired by the National League of Cities Project REAL: Race, Equity and Leadership, this series is intended to help community members discuss and come to understand how race impacts every aspect of American life.

Registration is required via woodlibrary.org/calendar. Email alawrence@pls-net.org for information.