The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County will offer its 99th Parenting Skills Workshop via Zoom from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 27-Dec. 15.

The free workshop covers five skills that can help deal with difficult parent-child situations: “Encouragement,” “Can-Do,” “Choices,” “Self-Control” and “Respecting Feelings.” Participants will have a chance to practice their skills during class and reinforce the new techniques at home.

Priority registration goes to parents working with Social Services, Child Protective Services, or Probation and PINS petitions. Others can register if space permits by Oct. 20. Call 585-430-0706 or email alm72@cornell.edu for information.