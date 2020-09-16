Media pundits left and right refer to left-wing Democrats as liberals and progressives. "Liberal" means open to new opinions and individual rights. "Progressive" means a group or persons implementing reforms or new liberal ideas. Democratic Socialists [DS] are neither. It's their way or no way. They want to take us backward to Feudalism, Communism, Nazism or Fascism.

It's all the same thing, just Socialism under different names. All are or will become dictatorships. In 1933 Germany the Nazi party [National Socialist Party] took over the government by winning 40% of the popular vote, making Hitler Chancellor. Some Democrat leaders say that Bolshevik Bernie Sanders' manifesto will never happen. That is just a snow job. Few people believed what Hitler wrote in his autobiography "Mein Kampf." See what happened there. If DS people take over the entire federal government, it will happen. The word "Bolshevik" refers to a member of the Russian Social Democratic Party, which became communist. We will wind up as a larger version of today's New York.

Democratic regressives claim democracy is in danger from President Trump. With all of his tweets and bellowing of "fake news," how many news organizations or books have been banned or TV stations have shut down? He did bar one reporter from White House briefings, while Obama barred an entire news organization. Both backed down after media protests.

Regressives are far worse than he is. First Amendment rights are in jeopardy across the country. History destroyers are still at work removing "offensive" statues or vandalizing Confederate memorials along with Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Grant memorials. One Black Lives Matter leader said they are tired of due process and want justice now. The ACLU [All Criminals Love Us] is advocating the same thing by demanding immediate arrest of alleged police criminals, no due process. Let's have a trial before the hanging.

No conservative speakers or students are allowed on most college campuses. If they do show up they are usually driven off by "liberal" students or spineless administrators afraid of violence.

We also see a threat to civil rights under attack with violent protesters taking over from legitimate protests. One of the dumbest commentaries I have seen is a Daily Messenger essay (Aug. 12) by lawyer Matthew Mangino. He says according to the ACLU protestors have a civil right to block public highways while driving is privilege.

If someone on the way to a medical procedure is denied safe passage then dies for lack of treatment, is that not murder — same as a driver running over a protester?

One of the funniest things I have seen on TV lately is a reporter going on and on about peaceful demonstrators while in the background a large building is on fire with a cheering mob. Democratic leaders say it no doubt the result of Trump federal agents tear gassing peaceful demonstrators just trying to warm up. Setting fire to a federal court house is like setting fire to our houses. It's bought and paid for by all taxpayers. Last I knew, arson was a crime, not a civil liberty.

Democratic leaders are starting to condemn the violence they they say is in a "few" cities. When they do, it's Trump's fault, systemic racism, pandemic stress or white privilege. Never blame it on the looters. White privilege sounds like something I wish I had.

Governor Cuomo sums it up quite well. He says there is no place in New York [or any place?] for extreme Conservatives who oppose progressive agendas. Don't say, write or even think radical thoughts.

A radical thought! Suppose a mob of pandemic-stressed hungry senior citizens loot a grocery store. Police are called and seniors attack them with canes, crutches, walkers and motorized wheelchairs. Police respond with tear gas. Next day's headlines: "Cuomo condemns brutal police of gassing peaceful elderly protestors." "Trump applauds quick police action."

The Second Amendment is under attack by regressives across the nation. The Sanders/Harris/Biden Troika say they are going to take on the NRA and ban "assault weapons" and most types of ammunition.

New York shows what will come with a DS government. Cuomo has declared the NRA extremist and threatened people about doing business with them. His AG Letitia James has deemed it a terrorist organization and is moving to close it down. So that takes care of 5 million US citizens including 40 thousand New Yorkers. If they're successful NRA members will have to burn all NRA logo hats, shirts, etc. before the Cuomo Thought Police catch up with them.

Congressional regressives are pushing for gun controls based on New York's handgun license system known as the Sullivan Act. It was pushed through by Democrat powerhouse Big Tim Sullivan. Signed into law in 1911, the same year Big Tim was sent to an insane asylum with advanced syphilis. In 1913 he escaped and jumped or was pushed in front of a train. One hundred eleven years later the law is still as crazy as he was. Another New York law is the so called SAFE Act, pushed through in a no-debate midnight session by Cuomo and two now convicted criminals, Silver and Skelos. The law was later defended in court by AG Schneiderman, who later resigned amid allegations of sexually bullying.

The latest from Il Duce Andrew is a warning to Trump not to come to NYC because he would not be safe without bringing an army along. With 1,000 shootings so far in NYC, Il Duce is probably right. Any wonder people of means are leaving New York in droves?' Nuff said.

Richard Blakesley is a Bloomfield resident.