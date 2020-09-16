Sometimes it is the smallest things that mean the most. Every Thursday, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow posted himself reading a children’s book on his Facebook page. During a time of uncertainty and isolation, when social distancing and mask wearing has become the norm, it is refreshing to see our Assemblyman use social media for the simple task of reading to our children.

It is not just the adults that are struggling with the changes, the new rules just to go to the grocery store, or the unknowns of the pandemic. Our children were not in school with their teachers and their friends; their sporting events, musicals, concerts had all been cancelled; the library and community centers were all closed. There are so many unknowns of what the new school year will bring. Despite all of this, Assemblyman Manktelow found a way to inject a little good into the world. The kids and I enjoyed a moment of reprieve from the crisis of the world, seeing a smiling face, hearing a story.

Assemblyman Manktelow, thank you for your dedication to our children and to the community you serve.

Lynn Chatfield

Wolcott