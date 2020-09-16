Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will hold an election for two, four-year trustee positions from noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 13. The candidates Mike Braell and Sarah Wimer.

Palmyra native Braell, a retired English to speakers of other languages teacher in the Rochester City School District, is seeking his second term as a trustee. His community involvement includes volunteering at Grace House in Palmyra, the Pal-Mac Food Pantry and the Wayne County Meals on Wheels program. He is vice president of the library board, and serves on the finance and policy committees.

Wimer, who is running for her first trustee term, is a project manager at Manning & Napier in Fairport. She and her family have lived in Palmyra since 2005. Wimer previously served on the Palmyra Preservation Board and Greater Rochester Celiac Support Group board of trustees. She is treasurer of the Palmyra Temple Association and has been a Girl Scout leader since 2013.

There will be no vote on the library’s proposed 2021 budget, because the operating budget amount remains the same as the 2020 budget.

Qualified voters must reside in the Palmyra Community Library district, which encompasses the town of Palmyra except the portion within the Newark Central School District. Absentee ballot applications are available at the library. Applications must be received by Oct. 6 if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or Oct. 12 if the ballot is picked up in person at the library.

Call (315) 597-5276 or email palmyralibrarydirector@owwl.org for information.