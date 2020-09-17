Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, is highlighting the 52 winners of its Photo Challenge 2020 through Oct. 4.

Image City conducted 13 weekly photo challenges from March through May 2020. Partners selected three or four winners each week.

The exhibit showcases photographs by Jason Abel, Dick Beery, Peter Blackwood, Louis Cardinale, Amy Carpenter, Bob Clemens, Clyde Comstock, Jack Connolly, Marie Costanza, Len Crellin, Christopher Cummings, Diane Dersch, Elena Dilai, Karl Dueland, Lorin Easton, Patty Elliott, Lisa Enterline, Chip Evra, Steven Gall, Rick Garvia, Elizabeth Gordon, David Griffin, Karl Hamann, Mike Haugh, Sherman Henzel, Jeno Horvath, Norman Ishler, Nicholas Jospe, Andrew Jurman, Boris Keller, Tom Kredo, Steve Liguori, Joann Long, Richard Meade, Margaret Miyake, Deborah Nawoczenski, Patricia Overmeyer, Bob Pierce, Mike Putorti, Beth Quattrociocchi, Ronald Rank, Nancy Rice, Ann Rumrill, David Schroeder, Paul Shew, Robert Simon, Jim Smith, Jonathan Spurr, Loni Titus, Michelle Turner, Kathy Wahl, Matthew Weeg and Robert Welch.

Also exhibiting are visiting artists Dick Beery and Laura Knecht, Bruno Chalifour in the Neuberger Gallery, and guest photographers Adam Goodnough, Julie Oldfield and John Retallack. Image City artists-in-residence Jim Patton, Gary Thompson and Phyllis Thompson, as well as gallery partners Dick Bennett, Carl Crumley, Steve Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Luann Pero, Betsy Phillips, John Solberg and Sheridan Vincent, also are showing their work.

The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free and the facility is handicapped-accessible. Free parking is available on the street or in the lot next door.

Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.