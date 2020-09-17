Protesters returned to Rochester City Hall on Wednesday evening after police cleared them out earlier that morning.

Dozens of people camped out at City Hall want changes to happen and it will not be “business as usual” in the city of Rochester until they’re made.

Their number one demand: the city fire and prosecute the seven officers seen in the bodycam footage of the late Daniel Prude's arrest from March 23. The demands also include the resignations of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

Organizers of Free the People Roc had initially planned on occupying City Hall until their demands were met. Rochester police officers ended up clearing out the protesters around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after they had been there for 24 hours.

Resisters were arrested and police cleared their camping gear and blockades.

Demonstrators returned around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, this time staying on the sidewalks after officers made sure everyone understands the rules: No blocking the street or access to City Hall.

At around 11 p.m. Wednesday, protesters were pitching tents outside City Hall.

“We have a right to protest,” Free The People Roc organizer Ashley Gantt said. “We have a right to protest. They're worried about access to City Hall. A man is dead, quite literally, because of the Rochester Police Department.”