Seneca Park Zoo is celebrating red pandas through Sept. 20 in honor of International Red Panda Day on Sept. 19.

The zoo is sharing content and projects on its social media channels and website, and collecting donations for the Red Panda Network.

Seneca Park Zoo is home to Starlight, a female red panda. It is estimated the global red panda population has declined by 50% over the past 20 years and there may be as few as 2,500 in natural range.

The zoo is open daily; advanced timed-entry tickets are required. Visit senecaparkzoo.org for information.