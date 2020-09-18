We recently promised to look at our declining birthrate in the United States, and, for purposes of this column, what its effect might be on our economy.

According to a Popular Science report at popsci.com, the United States' birth rate fell for the fourth year in a row, reaching its lowest level in more than three decades, according to the CDC’s 2018 National Vital Statistics report, which reflects the most up-to-date information on birth statistics (it takes about a year to analyze the data). In fact, the rate has been decreasing since 1971. In 2018, the fertility rate in the US was 1,729.5 births per 1,000 women. According to the CDC (we know what that is because of the pandemic), replacement fertility rates are 2,100 births per 1,000 women. That means each woman needs to have at least two babies to replace the parents as well as account for early deaths.

Further, according to the report, these fertility rates are an important measure of a country’s demographic stability because high birth rates mean a strain on accompanying resources like housing. Meanwhile, when birth rates are too low, like in Japan and Russia, a country’s workforce will not be able to support its elderly. But according to experts, these issues are unlikely to happen in the United States, as the US population remains relatively steady, thanks to immigration.

As you would expect, postponing childbirth is one of the reasons for the declining rates. The report also indicated that in 2018, the birth rate declined in all age demographics, except for women aged 35 to 44, which saw an increase. This reflects the growing trend of women postponing having children. Among new mothers between the ages of 35 and 39, almost a quarter had their master’s degrees or obtained Ph.D.s, and over half of them had their college degrees. As women continue to join the labor force and play larger roles in their professions, they tend to wait to start a family until after they’ve become established in their careers.

It might seem obvious, but the report confirms what I wanted confirmed — that the declining birth rate could have some benefits like providing more opportunities for younger generations in the workforce.

On a different subject, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high on August 24, as I write this column, mostly because of tech stocks. As you know, the S&P is a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. It is one of the most commonly followed equity indices, and many consider it to be one of the best representations of the U.S. stock market. Also, the Dow closed over 28,000. Optimism about a coronavirus treatment is credited with this. This confirms, once again, that the stock market is not the same as the economy, which continues to struggle with unacceptable unemployment, more businesses failing, and evictions looming, while the Senate remains on summer recess.

I have wondered if some of the white-collar, work-at-home-now, spending-less Americans — some of whom, as we recently discussed, are buying houses in this low-mortgage-rate atmosphere — are also investing some of their extra money they are not spending now, after providing for an adequate emergency fund. My research couldn’t answer that question, and regular readers know that I don’t give investment advice, because I am not qualified, but here is a thought. Investing is all about what you are investing in, and what your investment goals are. At this time, with interest rates near zero, there may be some high quality dividend paying stocks, which could be paying close to 8%. Perhaps it’s a good time to put some of that extra money in those stocks, in your retirement account. You may want to see what your investment advisor has to say about it.

On another subject, apparently the national coin shortage, real or perceived, continues. At the cashier at Dollar Tree, there was a sign indicating that if you didn’t have the exact change, they asked that you use a debit or credit card, because they would not make change. Of course with my cash and change purse, I was able to pay the exact amount for my purchase. Cash is King!

On yet another subject, following up on our recent discussion of the Greenlight Debit card for kids, I, like many of us mostly at home, have been cleaning out old files. I found this 2007 email from a Next Step Magazine employee, when I was writing for it. “I was in Dick’s Sporting Goods last week, looking at walking shoes, and I happened to hear two kids, about maybe 15/16 years old, talking. One of them picked up a really expensive pair of Nikes, and said that he wished that he could buy them, because his were s--t. His friend said something like, ‘Hey that’s what you got plastic for.’ The other kid said, ‘ Oh no I don’t … my mom read me this article by some law guy in Next Step, and she took the card away until I go back to school … and then I gotta ask her before I charge anything.’ For me, cards for kids are only good when parents educate and supervise them.

On a final subject, because I don’t see a time soon when I will be returning to the schools to do in-person CARE financial literacy presentations, CARE has allowed me to do a series of podcasts. They include one for each of my Top Ten Lessons, and some others subjects. In an upcoming column I will let readers know how they can access them.

STAY SAFE AND SANE, AS WE REOPEN MORE.

