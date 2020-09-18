GENEVA — Ontario County Public Health announced an investigation of three newly- eported COVID-19 cases in residents at Seneca Lake Terrace Assisted Living and Memory Care in Geneva. County Public Health is working with the state Department of Health and the Geneva Premier Senior Living facility on the investigation and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, according to a release.

Three residents tested positive and more testing is underway.

Public Health received reports that additional employees residing in other counties have also tested positive. Seneca Lake Terrace is taking action to reduce the possibility of spread, according to a release.

Sara Cataldo, vice president of operations for Seneca Lake Terrace, stated: “Seneca Lake Terrace continues to provide the highest level of quality professional Assisted Living and Memory Care services in a warm and nurturing environment. During this difficult time, we will continue to monitor every resident and staff member. We have followed, and will continue to follow, the guidelines and guidance set-forth by New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are working closely with Ontario County Public Health and New York Department of Health to make sure all residents receive the best care possible and that our staff is safe. The health and safety of every person in Seneca Terrace is our priority.”