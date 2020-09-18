Bravo and ditto to every word of a great article by Richard Blakesley on his essay of Sept. 17, as he speaks for so many of us in a factual and sensible manner that nails down the reality of the day.

Watching the national news networks can leave one mentally fractured at the duplication of the story, political or otherwise. The attacks from the liberal left comprised of groups and individuals who spout socialist and radical views will introduce us to the beginning of our fall from the mountain top of this great nation that was handed down by the generations before us who entrusted and willed it to all. Anyone from the center/right with the key word of the day repeated by all who fumble their way through the reporting that the puppet master has scripted for the talking heads.

Our society is under tremendous pressure, and the fault lies with a Congress that we desperately need to invoke term limits for if we expect to advance the case for our freedoms, our happiness and the generations to come. Just imagine if the House of Representatives was limited to 12 years and the senators at 18 years; we would not be handing them a political career but a job to serve the people.

We are fast approaching a critically important election and for those of us who can truly think and resolve within ourselves how we will decide, that decision will be if we advance the greatness of our republic or fall prey to the pressures of the political establishment, the power of a few individuals with the wealth to influence our most important function, and that is to vote. We must not fail to vote for the truth and the critical elements of our freedom as written in our Bill or Rights and the Constitution if we are to survive.

If this letter makes it to print in our newspaper, I will be happy in knowing that my response and the feelings of so many others here in this chosen place are aligned with the Blakesley essay.

Charles Gladle

Rushville