A vigil at the Ontario County Courthouse on Sunday night draws about 100 people

CANANDAIGUA — About 100 people on Sunday night paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87.

Speakers at the impromptu vigil at the Ontario County Courthouse included organizer Cyndi Fordham, community member Carrie Magnan, former Canandaigua Mayor Ellen Polimeni, Ontario County Bar Association President Teresa Paré, community member Maria Bucci and Julianne Miller, a member of the Canandaigua Board of Education and director of the Abbe Center for Jewish Life at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

Magnan said some of the words used to describe Ginsburg include fierce, tenacious and smart.

“Of course, she was notorious — in a good way,” said Magnum, referring to the justice’s nickname, “Notorious RBG.”

Paré reminded the crowd of the courthouse setting for the vigil, as the place where suffragist Susan B. Anthony was tried — and now has a street named for her.

Like Anthony, Ginsburg was a crusader for justice, Paré said, and an “amazing woman” who lived an “incredible life.”

Ginsburg is remembered as a champion of the rights of all.

Bucci said you don’t have to sit on the Supreme Court to make a difference in people’s lives.

“Be the change you wish to see in the world,” Bucci said.