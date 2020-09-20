A vigil and celebration of life will take place on the lawn of the Ontario County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.

A vigil and celebration of life for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will take place on the lawn of the Ontario County Courthouse, 27 N Main St, Canandaigua, on Sunday, Sept.20, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited.

The event will feature remarks by community members, a prayer/reflection, candle lighting and music. People are encouraged to park on Main Street or in the county parking lots behind the courthouse. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Participants are expected to wear a face covering and stay six feet apart.

Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993 during the Clinton Administration. She was a feminist icon and pioneer, a scholar, teacher, attorney, and jurist. Her seminal work on gender discrimination cemented her legacy and led to greater equality for women in the workplace and society.

For more information, please contact vigil organizer, Cyndi Fordham, 595 905-9237.