Two days after the scathing comments about Joe Biden appeared in Curt Smith’s column (Sept. 15), a Biden sign in our yard was vandalized. While Mr. Smith was able to enjoy his freedom of speech this week, someone tried to take ours away.

Mr. Smith had legitimate points to make, but they were buried in name-calling and vitriol. I say to him, and to others on both sides who have used such tactics in the name of satire — you are not helping voters. As trained journalists you should be better than this.

The people who are helping voters are the folks at the Ontario County Board of Elections and the county and town committees, both Democrat and Republican, who are doing everything they can to inform us of our options for voting safely and securely.

Now the task is ours. We need to listen, read, and learn as much as we can about our choices. This means looking at candidates and issues from all sides and listening to opposing viewpoints, remembering that even journalists and commentators who agree with us and say what we want to hear are members of “the media.” It also means looking for credible reporting and putting aside material that focuses on name-calling and unfounded accusations.

Hard as it is, we must do our homework to be sure we are voting for candidates of integrity at all levels of government. We then must exercise our right to vote. To fellow residents of Ontario County, please cherish that right and use it in this very important election.

Suzanne Washburn

Ionia