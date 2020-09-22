The seemingly endless disregard for the safety of New Yorkers continued last week as state prison officials released a notorious MS-13 gang member facing federal murder charges back onto the streets.

Despite federal officials' insistence on holding Ever Morales-Lopez due to his high chance of flight risk and danger to his community, he was released under the horrendous bail reform law passed by Democrats last year. Lopez was being held on a charge that carries the death penalty.

Although a federal arrest warrant for Morales-Lopez had been filed with the National Crime Information Center on racketeering charges that covers six murders, two attempted murders and a kidnapping conspiracy, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision released him to community supervision under the bail reform law.

The outrageous, recent decisions by the governor’s parole board have been equally disturbing. They released Perry Bellamy, a heartless criminal who lured Parole Officer Brian Rooney to his tragic death by a drive-by squad. They also sprung Samuel Ayala, the leader of a group who beat, raped and executed two women in front of their own children. It’s unthinkable.

At what point does the delusion exhibited by Democratic officials end? It has become evident that New York Democrats value dangerous policies over public safety. They have no respect for crime victims and their families. Why are criminals and convicted felons given preferential treatment over the hardworking taxpayers of New York? At what point does common sense play a role in the decisions from Albany and New York City? Despite case after case of criminals reoffending after their release, no responsibility or ownership has been taken by the governor and his cronies, as many Democrats want the law to go even further.

The governor can no longer continue these reckless policies in order to save face. I thought we’d seen the worst from him, but whether it’s by doubling-down on flawed legislation or by empowering partisan administration officials, it just keeps getting worse.

I will continue to fight these dangerous policies. Promoting public safety will remain my top priority.

New York State Assemblyman Brian Kolb represents the 131st District, which includes Ontario County and part of Seneca County.