Western wildfire smoke may make the sky hazy today

Summer 2020 will be over as the autumnal equinox is today at 9:31 a.m. After another near-record cold morning, the overall theme of the next several days is a return to warmer conditions.

Temperatures near 80 degrees by the end of the week and the start of the weekend are in the forecast. Mainly dry weather is on the way until either Sunday or Monday when showers become more likely.

The sky may be a little hazy today as some western wildfire smoke will drift back into the region. Other than that, lovely weather days are ahead as fall 2020 begins.