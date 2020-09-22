Ontario County sheriff's deputies said Jenna Kelley, 26, possessed ecstasy, LSD and other drugs with the intent to sell

MANCHESTER — A woman wanted by authorities in Ohio is facing several drug charges in Ontario County after sheriff’s deputies said they found she had quantities of the drugs ecstasy, LSD, methamphetamine and cocaine with the intest to sell.

Jenna Kelley, 26, of Morrow, Ohio, was charged Monday with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, after a search warrant was executed on her rental vehicle, deputies said.

The felony charges come after Kelley was arrested in the parking lot of a Manchester business Friday and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, deputies said.

Deputies said they recovered a set of brass knuckles, more than $5,000 in cash, a digital scale, a locked personal safe, and cocaine during the initial arrest.

Deputies were responding to the report of a disturbance between a man and woman.

Deputies said Kelley had an active warrant out of Warren County, Ohio, for convictions of aggravated possession and aggravated trafficking of drugs. Authorities there told deputies Kelley would be extradited.

During the execution of the warrant, investigators said they located 1,550 tabs of LSD, more than 500 ecstasy pills, and approximately 4 ounces of cocaine in the personal safe along with methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Kelley was arraigned in Ontario County CAP Court and released without bail to pretrial services due to the state’s bail reform act. She is scheduled to appear in Manchester Town Court on Wednesday.

Kelley is being held in the Ontario County Jail, however, on the charges out of Ohio.

The man who was with Kelley is believed to no longer be located in Ontario County, deputies said.