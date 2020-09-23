The Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour returns for the 23rd year this October.

Apple lovers across western and central New York have enjoyed this fall celebration in the state’s largest apple-producing county since 1997. Visitors are invited to pick apples, admire the fall colors and enjoy time together throughout the month. Activities range from corn mazes and tractor rides to wine and cider tastings.

New this year are virtual elements, including a virtual passport and virtual tasting. Instead of collecting physical stamps on a brochure map as in the past, the Apple Tour now has its own browser-based app created by Rochester developer Stqry.

Starting Oct. 1, apple lovers can access the app by visiting appletastingtour.com and clicking on the app button. Users then can discover the tour stops and what makes them special, earn badges for answering a trivia question at the stops they visit and send in photos of their badges to be entered into weekly prize drawings.

Also new this year are the owners of Orbaker’s Farm Market. Adam Peters, a fifth-generation farmer, and Rachel Peters now own and run the market. Their farm, Peters LakeAire Orchards LLC, grows all the fruit sold at the market. They also partnered with local vegetable growers to offer a large selection of produce.

“We’ve had a great first year,” Rachel Peters said. “The turnout and support from the community has been wonderful.”

With the success in the first year of the market, the new owners are planning renovations of the open-air style market. The renovations will start next spring.

Wayne County Tourism partners with 10 local businesses to host the self-driven tour throughout October. All are following state mandates and county protocols for health and safety measures. Visitors need to wear masks while on the premises of all stops and follow all instructions.

The Apple Tour stops at Apple Town Farm Market, 4734 state Route 104, Williamson; Lagoner Farms and Embark Craft Ciderworks, 6895 Lake Ave., Williamson; Long Acre Farms and JD Wine Cellars, 1342 Eddy Road, Macedon; Morgan’s Farm Market, 3821 Cory Corners Road, Marion; Orbaker’s Farm Market, 3451 Lake Road, Williamson; The Apple Farm Stand at Stone Goose Farms, 5630 Norris Road, North Rose; The Apple Shed and Old Goat Cidery, 3391 Fairville-Maple Ridge Road, Newark; Wager’s Country Apple, 7047 Main St., Red Creek; Young Sommer Winery, 4287 Jersey Road, Williamson; and Youngman Orchards Farm, 7315 Lake Road, Sodus.

Featured parks on the tour are Chimney Bluffs State Park, 7700 Garner Road, Wolcott; B. Forman Park, 4507 Lake Road, Pultneyville; Palmyra Aqueduct Park, 2685 state Route 31, Palmyra; Beechwood State Park, Lake Road, Sodus; and Cornwall Preserve, 3975 Lake Road, Williamson.