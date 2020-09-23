Shane Dehn is the new interim principal at Marion Junior-Senior High School.

Dehn has served as assistant principal for grades K-12 since joining the Marion Central School District in January 2018.

“The district is fortunate to have the leadership qualities of Mr. Shane Dehn ready to step in as the interim principal of the Junior-Senior High School,” Superintendent Don Bavis said. “As the K-12 assistant principal for us, he has demonstrated outstanding problem-solving skills, as well as the ability to form relationships with people of all ages and backgrounds. Mr. Dehn truly embodies the district core value that students are at the heart of what we do. It wasn’t a hard decision to make.”

Dehn received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and his advanced certificate in leadership at SUNY Oswego.

“Since coming here, I have just fallen in love with the district,” Dehn said. “You have that small-town feel and all that comes with that, but we have mega capacity with academics, the arts and athletics. As the incoming interim Junior-Senior High School principal, I see so many opportunities for our students to pursue their passions.”

Dehn starts his new duties on Oct. 5. He succeeds Nicholas Ganster, who was named principal of Newark High School.