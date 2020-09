Thank you so much for the thorough piece on the Rev. Myra Brown by the Democrat and Chronicle's Tracy Schuhmacher (Sept. 18).

It is a great and uplifting story, well researched and told — a nice piece of journalism. Rev. Brown is clearly a force of nature.

Kudos to Mayor Warren and Police Chief Singletary for their wise inclusiveness.

Brendan Brady

Canandaigua