When Newark High School reopened for 2020-21, several seniors who drive to school had personalized, designated parking spots waiting for them in the student lots off Red Fox Lane. That’s because they recently painted them.

Tiffany Cohrs, assistant principal intern, said the senior parking privilege was expanded this year to include any seniors with valid driver’s licenses who obtained a parking permit and had sketches of their artwork approved.

Tyhiera Streeter and Brooke Salerno took advantage of a warm, sunny morning recently to paint their spaces. Streeter said she likes the new perk, “because it gives each senior a way to express themselves.”

In an earlier letter inviting seniors to participate, Cohrs outlined the parking space parameters.

“Think of your space as a T-shirt you would wear to school,” she wrote. “Your parking spot must meet dress code approval. Keep it classy!

“Any design associated with gangs, drugs, alcohol, violence, obscene slogans, innuendo/code speak, handicap symbols, or symbols that may cause confusion or promote illegal activities will not be allowed or approved. You may include your name, jersey number, instrument you play, your hobby, famous quotes or slogans, and anything unique to you that meets administrative approval. Make it fun!

“This will be a fun activity for families to help with and we hope to make this a great memorable tradition for all seniors for years to follow.”

As part of the privilege, seniors are required to paint over their space with black paint at the end of the school year.