And so we share how Clarabelle the Cow gets her way and prompts a Livingston County deputy to 'moooove' along

DANSVILLE — A cow was left most unhappy when a Livingston County sheriff's deputy parked in her field on Monday.

Deputy Jerry Pilkenton Jr. was responding to a woods fire in Dansville on Monday afternoon when he parked in a field, hoping he'd be far enough away from the fire equipment of the Dansville and Sparta Fire Departments so he wouldn't get blocked in.

While he was safe from getting blocked in by the fire trucks, he didn't realize that he'd stopped in a field where Clarabelle the Cow was planning to have dinner. The Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Clarabelle "did show her displeasure" and "suggested Deputy Pilkenton to moooove his car to another location."

Deputy Pilkenton obliged, and the Sheriff's Office said he'll be more cautious the next time he parks.