ESL names Fairport branch manager

ESL Federal Credit Union recently promoted Kaylee Kilpatrick, of Irondequoit, to branch manager of its Fairport office.

In this position, Kilpatrick will oversee branch operations including loan and deposit, cash management, compliance policies, and the management of branch personnel.

Kilpatrick joined ESL in 2014, holding roles as teller, relationship banker and assistant branch manager. She is a member of the Perinton Chamber of Commerce and Fairport Perinton Merchants Association.

Marketing VP named Woman of Excellence

Jane Knickerbocker, vice president of marketing and communications at Jewish Senior Life, was named a 2020 Woman of Excellence by the Rochester Business Journal.

“Jane has increased the brand awareness of Jewish Senior Life,” said Michael King, president and CEO. “With Jane’s commitment to senior care and her leadership efforts in this very important and strategic area, the Rochester community is now beginning to recognize that we are more than a nursing home.”

Knickerbocker also serves on the boards of directors of East House and the East House Foundation, and is an alumni mentor at SUNY Oswego.