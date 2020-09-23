ESL names Fairport branch manager

ESL Federal Credit Union recently promoted Kaylee Kilpatrick, of Irondequoit, to branch manager of its Fairport office.

In this position, Kilpatrick will oversee branch operations including loan and deposit, cash management, compliance policies, and the management of branch personnel.

Kilpatrick joined ESL in 2014, holding roles as teller, relationship banker and assistant branch manager. She is a member of the Perinton Chamber of Commerce and Fairport Perinton Merchants Association.