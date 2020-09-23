Although it's now fall, Friday and Saturday look to be summer like

The Finger Lakes region is in the midst of a wonderful weather pattern, which should continue for the next few days through Saturday.

Today, expect to see tons of sun.

Tomorrow, some clouds will arrive in the afternoon and even though there is a slight shower threat, most of the region will stay dry.

For Friday and Saturday, full sunshine will brighten the weekend with temperatures closer to 80 degrees.

Some showers will arrive on Sunday with a better chance of rain into the middle of next week. Behind that system, much cooler weather will move back in by the end of next week.